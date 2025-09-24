System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of System1 Group (LON:SYS1 – Free Report) to a speculative buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 550 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 865.

Shares of SYS1 stock opened at GBX 262 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £33.25 million, a P/E ratio of 744.32 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 429.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 461.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. System1 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 256 and a 12-month high of GBX 749.

System1 Group (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported GBX 35.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. System1 Group had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.77%. Analysts expect that System1 Group will post 23.4769111 EPS for the current fiscal year.

System1 is The Creative Effectiveness Platform that quickly harnesses the power of emotion to drive profitable growth for the world’s leading brands.

Our Test Your Ad (TYA) and Test Your Innovation (TYI) solutions quickly predict the short- and long-term commercial potential of ads and ideas, giving marketers confidence that their creative concepts will delight consumers and drive profitable growth.

Complementing TYA and TYI is Test Your Brand (TYB), which measures the impact of ads and ideas on brand health.

System1 also offer Expert Guidance to help improve the effectiveness of your ads and ideas.

