Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP Stake Lifted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 578.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources stock opened at $170.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.23. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.30 and a 52 week high of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.92. Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.27.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

