TD Cowen Upgrades Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) to Buy

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $258.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $246.00. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s current price.

PAYC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Paycom Software to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.2%

PAYC stock opened at $219.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $158.03 and a twelve month high of $267.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.71.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.28. Paycom Software had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,482.91. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 57.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 54.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Paycom Software by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

