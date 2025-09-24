TD Securities Increases Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) Price Target to $38.00

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Barrick Mining from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Barrick Mining from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Barrick Mining from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Barrick Mining Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Barrick Mining stock opened at $34.54 on Monday. Barrick Mining has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.99%.The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Mining

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of B. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth about $1,459,633,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth about $1,091,122,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth about $822,056,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth about $386,328,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth about $326,862,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

