TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 2,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 423.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $403,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $977,155.20. The trade was a 29.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $9,597,780.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,751.25. This trade represents a 65.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,645 shares of company stock worth $27,267,158 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $219.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.67. The firm has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%.The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KGI Securities raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 price target on TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TEL

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.