Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Up 1.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $375.00 to $450.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $444.98 and last traded at $434.21. Approximately 96,271,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 103,366,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $426.07.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TSLA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Baird R W raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 246.16, a PEG ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.