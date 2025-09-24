Tesla’s (TSLA) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $425.85 on Monday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $212.11 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,080.36. This represents a 40.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.8% during the second quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC now owns 309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 1,047 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

