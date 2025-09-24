Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,445,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,064 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 226,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 110,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 109,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 60,308 shares during the period. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 85,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of -121.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $799,568.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Placid Jover sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $91,763.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,774 shares in the company, valued at $102,693.84. This represents a 47.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

