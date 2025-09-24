Textron Inc. $TXT Stock Position Increased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Textron were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Textron by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Textron by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Trading Down 0.7%

Textron stock opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $2,265,457.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,216.88. This trade represents a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

