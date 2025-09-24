The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 22.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 201,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 97.5% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $1,890,387.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 99,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,989,581.50. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $2,437,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 184,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,127,098.68. This represents a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,874 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,451. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $54.88 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

