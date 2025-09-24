Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Receives $21.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Get Thryv alerts:

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Thryv

Insider Activity at Thryv

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 592,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,792.80. The trade was a 1.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,814 shares of company stock worth $139,838. Insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 526.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Thryv by 567.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Price Performance

Shares of THRY opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. Thryv has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The company has a market cap of $534.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $210.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Thryv has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thryv will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thryv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.