Traction Uranium (OTC:TRCTF) Stock Price Up 6.5% – What’s Next?

Traction Uranium Corp. (OTC:TRCTF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 1,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Traction Uranium Stock Up 6.5%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21.

About Traction Uranium

Traction Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest to acquire the Whitewater Property; 70% interest to acquire the Hearty Bay property and Lazy Edward property; and 75% interest to acquire the Key Lake South property.

