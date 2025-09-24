Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 52,865 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 172% compared to the average volume of 19,422 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TDOC. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 102.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 79.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $37,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 8,192.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.84. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Teladoc Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at -1.350–1.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

