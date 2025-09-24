TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.60.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCBK. DA Davidson lifted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 25th.
Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 21.11%.The business had revenue of $103.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.15 million. On average, analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.35%.
TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.
