Truist Financial Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $285.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOGL. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.31.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3%

GOOGL opened at $251.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.45. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $256.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,088 shares of company stock valued at $52,405,304 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RS Crum Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in Alphabet by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 3,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,386,000. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 55,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Finally, Base Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Base Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

