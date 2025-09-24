TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 1.57.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $730.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.42 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 11.80%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $670,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,365.08. This represents a 38.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $1,011,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,353.56. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,477 shares of company stock worth $2,867,405. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 26,914 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 346,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after buying an additional 23,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

