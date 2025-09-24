U.S. Bancorp $USB Stock Holdings Lessened by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

