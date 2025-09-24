U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,053 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $82,529,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,368,000. Global Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management LLC now owns 594,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 323,979 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 905.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 302,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 272,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpringVest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,995,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUSB opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average of $49.75. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

