U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYG opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.59 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.89.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

