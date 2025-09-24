U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Unilever PLC $UL

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 71.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 59.31%.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

