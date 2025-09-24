U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $187.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $154.00 and a 1-year high of $189.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.