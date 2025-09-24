U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF $ILDR

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.22% of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period.

ILDR stock opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.39. First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $98.31 million, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.09.

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

