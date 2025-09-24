U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,369 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the software company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the software company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 254.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 22.6% in the second quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB raised its position in Adobe by 6.7% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 28,514 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $361.78 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.04 and a 12-month high of $557.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $355.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.30. The firm has a market cap of $153.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Phillip Securities raised Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.63.

Get Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.