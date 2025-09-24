U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,369 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the software company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the software company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 254.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 22.6% in the second quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB raised its position in Adobe by 6.7% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 28,514 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $361.78 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.04 and a 12-month high of $557.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $355.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.30. The firm has a market cap of $153.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Phillip Securities raised Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.63.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
