U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,111,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 25.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Cencora by 42.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,478,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 39,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,389,460. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,993 shares of company stock valued at $16,292,923 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $301.95 on Wednesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $309.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.63. The company has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.Cencora’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.25.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

