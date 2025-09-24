U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 72,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,426,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 66,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.92. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $32.34.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

