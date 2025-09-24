U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,839,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $86.91 on Wednesday. Cameco Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average is $62.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCJ. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $102.00 target price on Cameco in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.27 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Cameco in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

