U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,368 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF $XMLV

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,957,000.

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.56. The company has a market cap of $821.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.80.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

