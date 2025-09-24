U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust $ETX

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,939 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 44.6% in the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ETX opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $19.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0782 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

