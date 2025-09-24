U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 148 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,212,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,830,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 354,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after buying an additional 43,077 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 915.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 39,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 332.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 35,845 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $113.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.24. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $114.32.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

