U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,161 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,722 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,937,749 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,844,995,000 after purchasing an additional 54,801 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,660,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,078,450,000 after buying an additional 534,033 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,492,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $808,151,000 after buying an additional 255,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $737,149,000 after buying an additional 359,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,703,299 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $595,245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $234.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.56 and a 12 month high of $257.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.60.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

