U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 68,826 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,892,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Broadcom by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,638,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 240,274 shares valued at $78,571,804. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $338.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.48 and a 200 day moving average of $249.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.48.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

