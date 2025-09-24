UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PBF Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.38.

PBF Energy Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of PBF opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a negative net margin of 3.24%.PBF Energy’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 125.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 761.0% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 194.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

