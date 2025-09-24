UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX) Stock Price

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
TLX has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Telix Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000.
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. engages in the development and commercialization of several clinical-stage oncology assets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Product Development, and Group and Unallocated. The Commercial segment includes sales of Illuccix and other products subsequent to obtaining regulatory approvals.
