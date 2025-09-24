UBS Group Raises Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $183.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $165.00 to $183.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VLO. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. TD Cowen lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $170.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $172.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.23 and a 200-day moving average of $134.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,425,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $827,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,522 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,864,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15,395.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

