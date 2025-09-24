UMB Bank n.a. Acquires New Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. $ESPR

UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 170,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 65,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares during the period. SLT Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $500.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 0.89. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $82.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

