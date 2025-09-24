UMB Bank n.a. Acquires New Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. $ESPR

UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 170,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 65,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares during the period. SLT Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2%
NASDAQ ESPR opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $500.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 0.89. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ESPR
Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Esperion Therapeutics
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- 3 Quantum Computing ETFs to Know—And Why 2 Don’t Hold D-Wave
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Forget Tariffs, Landstar and West Fraser Can Still Rally
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.