UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 776.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,842,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,416 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 51.9% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,679,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,896 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4,207.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,635,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,344,000 after buying an additional 1,597,272 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,264,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,379,000 after buying an additional 1,271,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,556,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,951,000 after purchasing an additional 763,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.85 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Tyson Foods announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

