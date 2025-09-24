UMB Bank n.a. Has $184,000 Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 802.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,608 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,008 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,986,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 443.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 645,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,597,000 after acquiring an additional 526,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11,781.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 478,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,389,000 after purchasing an additional 474,686 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PFG opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.73. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PFG

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.