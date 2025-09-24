UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 193 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in US Foods by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 104,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 63,288 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $91,087,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USFD opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $85.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on USFD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.27.

In other US Foods news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,160. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

