UMB Bank n.a. Sells 221 Shares of State Street Corporation $STT

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in State Street were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Eastern Bank increased its stake in State Street by 6,967.4% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,989,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,153 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at $93,016,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in State Street by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,184,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $732,775,000 after purchasing an additional 674,120 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at $42,504,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in State Street by 404.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 586,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,469,000 after purchasing an additional 469,936 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street stock opened at $112.95 on Wednesday. State Street Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $116.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,174.28. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

