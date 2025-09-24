UMB Bank n.a. Sells 76 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $2,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Equinix by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 51,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $803.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 78.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $783.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $817.64.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.74%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,030.00 to $965.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,069.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.52.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

