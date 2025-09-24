UMB Bank n.a. Sells 7,810 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51,920 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,280,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 129,237 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anton J. Levy purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 949,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,000. This trade represents a 8.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 252,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,352. The trade was a 37.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,115 shares of company stock worth $17,818,490 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.96.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

