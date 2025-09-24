Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 3rd.

NYSE:UL opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. Unilever has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5175 per share. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 59.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Unilever by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,100,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth $144,979,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 10.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,578,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,631 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 78.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,933,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,261,000 after acquiring an additional 852,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 7,286.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 781,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,551,000 after acquiring an additional 771,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

