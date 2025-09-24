United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given a $1,128.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,128.00 price objective on United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on URI. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $960.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Argus set a $935.00 price target on United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.25.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE URI opened at $955.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $906.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $754.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $980.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,494,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,646,208,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,411,968,000 after buying an additional 780,322 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,231,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,517,000 after buying an additional 70,870 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,030,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,177,000 after buying an additional 36,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,102,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

