United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given New $1,150.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Argus set a $935.00 price objective on United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $900.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.25.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $955.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $980.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $906.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $754.72. The company has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.70 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 1,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,198,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,261,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

