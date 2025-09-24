Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial restated their market perform rating on shares of Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Uranium Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Uranium Royalty Price Performance

NASDAQ:UROY opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $598.71 million, a P/E ratio of -448.00 and a beta of 1.33. Uranium Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. Uranium Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uranium Royalty will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Royalty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Uranium Royalty by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,480,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 474,030 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in Uranium Royalty by 4.6% during the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 2,441,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 107,216 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. boosted its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 36.4% in the second quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

