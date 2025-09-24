Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives $81.91 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.9091.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of URBN opened at $72.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.70.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In related news, Director Mary Egan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $70,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,210. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,338,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,614,000 after buying an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 16.5% in the first quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,571,000 after acquiring an additional 244,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 27.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,212,000 after purchasing an additional 302,444 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,287,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,366,000 after purchasing an additional 477,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.