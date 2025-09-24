Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY) & Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Financial Analysis

Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) and Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vaalco Energy and Inpex.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaalco Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Inpex 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Vaalco Energy has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inpex has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaalco Energy 8.26% 4.64% 2.48% Inpex 20.57% 9.08% 6.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vaalco Energy and Inpex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Vaalco Energy and Inpex”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaalco Energy $458.56 million 0.97 $58.49 million $0.36 11.87 Inpex $14.99 billion 1.49 $2.70 billion $2.41 7.44

Inpex has higher revenue and earnings than Vaalco Energy. Inpex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaalco Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.3% of Vaalco Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Inpex shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Vaalco Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Vaalco Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Inpex pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Vaalco Energy pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Inpex pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Inpex beats Vaalco Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaalco Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns 100% interest in the Eastern Desert, which contains West Gharib, West Bakr and North West Gharib merged concessions covering as area of approximately 45,067 acres, as well as Western Desert, which contains the South Ghazalat concession covering as area of approximately 7,340 acres located in Egypt. In addition, the company production and working interests in Cardium light oil and Mannville liquids-rich gas assets covering as area of 47,400 gross acres located near the north of Calgary, Alberta; and an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc. It also transports natural gas, as well as operates, manages, and maintains gas pipelines. In addition, the company engages in storage of carbon capture related business. Further, it is involved in hydrogen and ammonia, renewable energy, forest conservation, and carbon recycling related businesses. Inpex Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

