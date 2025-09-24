VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.69 and last traded at $45.72. Approximately 534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.63.

The company has a market cap of $28.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Gaming ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Gaming ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

About VanEck Gaming ETF

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

