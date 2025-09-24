VanEck Gold Miners ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:GDX)

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 165,497 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 30% compared to the average daily volume of 127,756 put options.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of GDX opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $75.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acas LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. North Forty Two & Co. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. North Forty Two & Co. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.