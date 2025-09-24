VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,717,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,884,000 after acquiring an additional 76,501 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,696,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,200,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,163,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,534,000 after acquiring an additional 53,365 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 973,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,811,000 after acquiring an additional 22,743 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

HYD opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $53.10.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

